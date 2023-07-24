Proud of liberalism; hostile to hate

4 July-August  July - August  P B

T

HE C A SE for gay r ight s, pi onee red in t he

1 980s i n this coun tr y b y Dav id Nor r is

thr oug h the cou r t s and t he Eur ope an Con -

vent ion o n Human R ight s , is unans wer abl e.

Ever yo ne has t he opt ion – phil osophic all y

– to bel ieve t he equ alit y of gay s or to den y it . But t he

f ac t is that if p eop le choo se – pol itic all y i.e. in pr ac -

tice - to b e oe nded b y what o ther s ge t up to w here

no nuis ance is cau se d to thir d par tie s, t her e would

be no en d to the a s ymm et r ical bu s ybo dines ses t hat

woul d under min e public and i ndiv idual we lf are . For

this r eas on so ciet y is be st se r ved b y f re edom f or con -

sen ting a dult s to e xerc ise wh ateve r se xual

pre fer ences f ul ﬁl the m.

But it’s eas y to be smu g. A s Du blin ove r ﬂo wed w it h

pr ide in mid -J une ot her coun tr ie s wer e not s o

self-conﬁdent.

In May , Uganda i nt rod uced th e deat h penal t y f or

“aggr av ate d homos ex ualit y ” . Rus sian aut hor it ies

have be en bann ing P rid e eve nt s for y ear s in orde r not

to pr omote LG BT Q+ lifest yle to children. For mer

Mos cow may or Yur i Lu zhkov al so l abell ed P r ide

‘sat anic ’ . T his year , 40 T ur k ish P r ide ac ti vis t s wer e

det aine d af te r the y deﬁe d a ban to s ta ge a marc h in

Ist anbul a m onth a f te r T ur ke y ’ s ho mophob ic and

hate -ﬁ lled elec t ion campai gn. T he cel ebr at ions in

Hou sto n, th e lar ges t pr ide ev ent in cons er va -

ti veTex as , wer e sc aled b ack due to r ising i nsur ance

and secur it y cos ts , as Texas la wmaker s prepare d bills

banning y oung ster s f r om dr ag sho ws and r es tr ic t ing

how t hey l ear n ab out t he LGBT Q + communit y; and

restricting ge nder -arming health care.

Pr ide planner s acr oss theUS and Cana da said t hey

wer e f acing hig her bill s be cau se of an ti- LG BTQ + dis -

info r mat ion and hat r ed; and man y even t s wer e

cance lled. P r ominent m ember s of t he US Supr eme

Cour t have e x pre sse d scept icism abo ut der i vin g

LGBT Q+ r ig ht s f ro m the Co nst itu tio n.

But the pr inciple s inher ent in de cr iminalis atio n and

celebr a tion o f LGBT Q+ pol itic s and cul tur e shoul d ani -

mate gr eate r toler ance an d ent husia sm for o the rs

who e xer cise pr ef ere nces con tr ar y to t hose o f the

major it y, and to vulner able minorit ies. V illage has no

time f or a la c ar te egal it ar ianism. You cannot b e pro -

LGBT Q+ but anti - Traveller .

Agains t t hat back gro und this ma ga zine as ser t s it s

st r ong supp or t for Trans p eopl e, t he late st t arg et of

discr imina tion a nd hat re d, par t icular l y online . If

some one w ishes to c hange t heir gende r that is t heir

busin ess . Issue s like T r ans’ a dv ant ages in s por t and

fema le changi ng ro oms c an be deal t wit h fo rensic all y

and se nsibly. T hey d o not cu t acro ss the o ver r idin g

pr inciple f or so ciet y tha t the maj or it y should no t

inter fer e wi th a mino r it y t hat is do ing no har m .

So, if t his go ver nme nt has d one lit tle e lse t hat

appeal s to t his maga zine, w e commend i t s

deter mined ba ckin g of ne w Hate Le gisla tio n cur re ntl y

near ing passs age by the Se anad. T he C r iminal Jus -

tice ( Incite ment to V iol ence or Hat r ed and Ha te

O ences) Bill 2022 will am end t he law on t he pr ohi -

bit ion of inci temen t to viol ence or hat r ed agains t a

per so n or a gr oup of pe rs ons on acco unt of cer t ain

char ac ter is tic s: (a) race , ( b) colour, (c) national it y, (d)

rel igion , (e) national or e thnic o ri gin, (f ) descen t, ( g )

gende r, (h) se x char ac ter is tic s , (i ) se xual o r ient atio n,

or ( j ) disabi lit y .

In our e x per ie nce, ho wev er, many of th e dicul ties

in enf orcin g Hate cr ime s at t he mome nt – under t he

Pr ohibi tion o f Incite ment to H at red A c t 1 989 — der i ve

f ro m inadequ ate t rai ning and en thu siasm f r om t he

Gard a in pur suing t hose w ho har a ss or abu se ot her s

bec aus e of char ac ter is tic s like r ace or ge nder. A

chang ed et hos w ill be ne cess ar y.

T her e has b een dis sent : some malicious , some

tho ught f ul . Conce r ns have b een e x pre ssed t hat Ha te

has n ot bee n deﬁne d. P eopl e Bef ore P r oﬁt w ant t he

leg islat ion to spe cif y “in timida tion , hos tili t y or dis -

cr iminat ion” . Ho we ver, the judic iar y is at lea st a s well

place d to as cer tain t he cont ex t and n uance of t he

mot iv ati on behind H ate Cr ime s as t he leg islat ure;

per haps marginally b et ter placed be caus e complex -

it y requ ires d iscre ti on.

An d the u sual su spe ct s ar e up in ar ms t hat t he leg -

islat ion op ens up th e cur re nt binar y of ge nder , so

r iskin g the pr ose cut ion of t hose w ho , f or ex ample ,

ass er t bas ic gende r simplici ties . But in f ac t i t is not

the a sse r t ion of t he simplici tie s that g roun ds a cr ime.

It is t he pro voc ati ve a sser ti on of th em in wa ys t hat

int imidate or hum iliate. T h e Bill re quir es “in tent [or

re ckle ssne ss] to incite v iole nce or hat re d agains t

such a pe rs on or g roup o f per so ns on accoun t of th ose

char ac ter is tic s” . Ir ish p eop le shoul d reﬂ ec t on t he

f ac t that ad ver t ising ‘ No do gs , No Ir ish’ sho uld have

bee n a cr ime.

Conce r n has als o be en e xpr ess ed t hat th e legisl a -

tio n opens up t he pos sibilit y of a per s on “be ing

cr iminalis ed pur el y for ha vin g mater ial t hat is hate f ul,

wi tho ut tha t mater ial b eing comm unica ted to t he

public ” . Bu t the Bil l makes it cl ear tha t the mate r ial

mus t have b een “ made av ailable o n a plat f or m t hat

is or may b e accessibl e by the p ublic or a s ec tio n of

the p ublic ” and tha t, o nly t hen, w ill t here b e a pre -

sumpt ion, t hat ca n be re but te d , “ t hat t he per so n

intend ed to commu nicate t he mate ria l to the pu blic

or a se ct ion o f the pub lic” .

In sh or t m ost o f the obj ec tio ns to the B ill are ill u -

sor y. Fe w of the m are o er ed by t he v ulner able

pe ople wh o have a sked fo r it s pr otec ti ons.

We liv e in a wor ld o f incre asing e cono mic inequa l-

it y but in t his count r y we ar e mov ing aga inst t he

t y r anny of t he majo ri t y imp osing i t s more s on v ulner -

able mino ri tie s. I t is pro gre ss wor t h ﬁght ing f or.

