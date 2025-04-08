P B April-May 2025

T

h e Nor t her n E xecuti ve has

publish ed it s Pr ogr amme for

Gov er nment , only a year a f ter being

re store d. For a y ear ’ s wor k , the

Pr ogr amme is ligh t on concre te

pro posal s thou gh Fir st M inister Mic helle

O’ Neill haile d it as a “sign iﬁcant mile stone ” .

T he pro gramme is t he wor k of Sinn Fé in and

the D UP , not noted pi oneer s of imaginat ive

polic y. Th e input of the t w o other E xec utiv e

Pa r ties , Alliance and U lste r Unionist s, w as to

r ubber sta mp their dec isions.

T he 1 00 -pag e documen t, cal led ‘Ou r Plan:

Doin g What Ma t ters Mo st ’ , ident iﬁes thr ee key

missions – p eople , planet and p rosper it y –

wi th an over r iding commi tment t o peace.

Sinn Féin and t he DUP ha ve clear ly, and let ’ s

f ace it rea sonabl y , de cided the y are in t he

E xecu tive to get her for t he long haul . Both ha ve

too muc h polit ical capi tal inve sted. B oth are

ﬁnancially depende nt.

Fr om time to t ime, the re are of co urse

st res ses. O n one hand, D UP Educa tion Minis ter

Pau l Givan h as bee n draw n in to unnece ssar y

cont rove rs y . In J anuar y he re jecte d plans f rom

Nor the rn Ir eland ’ s lar gest s chool to b ecome

rel igiousl y integ rate d i.e. multid enominat ional

On t he other, he has v isited Gae lscoil eanna,

and en gaged cons tr uc tive ly wit h unions to

re solve p ay issues .

It is ge nuinely t hreate ning, tho ugh, t hat the

E xecut ive f aces ﬁnancial p ressur e. Wi thout

re venue -r aising pow ers , all reve nue comes

f rom Wes tmins ter. So it ca nnot pro duce a

multi -year budget .

In the P ro gramm e, ther e are minor p oint s of

signiﬁ cance. Glo bal war ming is acce pted as a

giv en, a cont rove rs y in the Nor th. W hile som e

DU P tr aditional ists r emain denie rs, t he

pr agmat ists h ave taken co ntro l.

T he Pro gramm e admit s all is not well in t he

econ omy: “ But not e ver yo ne here is f eeling t he

bene ﬁt of th at ( e conomic) gr ow th and t here is

st ill a long w ay to go” . It acce pts t hat too man y

jobs remain lo w-paid and lo w-skille d.

T he Pr ogr amme re cognis es probl ems

el sewh ere als o. Th e Depar t ment o f Health

st ru ggles w ith th e UK ’ s lon gest ho spital

wai ting lis ts. T he P rog ramme es timate s

£80mil lion is need ed to pre vent the se gro wing.

Reve rsing t hem woul d take £ 1 3 5million .

Mon ey is avai lable, ho wever, a sign iﬁcant p ar t

will g o to the pr iv ate sec tor.

Hou sing is re cognise d as anot her dicul t y .

T here ar e 4 7 ,000 ho useho lds on the w aiting

list f or soc ial housing . The t arg et is to build at

lea st 5,850 social hom es over t he nex t t wo

year s. T hat is much mo re mode st than S inn

Fé in’ s tar get in t he Sou th in it s manifes to for

la st year ’s Gener al Ele ctio n. Th ere the t arg et

wa s 60,000: , given t he popul ation r atio , that

woul d mean about 23,00 0 per year in t he

Nor th. .

T he cr iminal just ice sy stem is anot her

st ru ggle. T he pa st ﬁve y ears hav e seen a

signiﬁ cant dec line in par amilit ar y ac tiv it y but

a 20% increa se in pr isoner num bers ge ner ally.

T he cr iminal just ice sy stem has a lso be en

bec oming slow er . In 10 year s the tim e to

pro gres s a cas e throu gh the s yste m has

incr ease d fr om 14 3 to 1 91 day s.

T he Pr ogr amme re cognise s viole nce against

wome n and gir ls as en demic. Twent y p ercent

of all cr imes r epor te d are dome stic . T his is

cer t ainly an unde rst atemen t. T he natu re of the

cr ime makes vic tims r eluct ant to re por t. I n

Cat holi c wor king- class areas reluc tance is

gre ater, given his tor ic at tit udes to pol ice. Th e

commit ment is g ood, w hethe r sucient ly

ﬁnanced is u ncer tain .

An imme diate envir onmental cr isis f acing

the E xe cuti ve is Loug h Neagh. T his is su erin g

a mix tur e of pollu tion f rom f ar ms and

indus tr ies, a nd sand dre dging on t he bed.

T here is a r eal danger t he Lough co uld die.

Whil e the E xecu tive r ecognis es the dan gers ,

the P ro gramme is p redic tabl y light on s olutio n.

Despit e t he wor sening cl imate cr isis, the

Pr ogr amme show s lit tle si gn of ending t he

Nor th’s car- depende ncy. Wi th the Isl e of Man,

it is t he only jur isdic tion in Br it ain or Irel and to

have buil t no new r ail link s. T he Pr ogr amme

wr ite s the E xecu tive is “conside rin g”

re opening t he Por t adow n to Der r y l ine.

Commi tment is c learer o n the pro posed A5

dual ca rr iage way f rom t he Tyron e- Monagh an

Bor der to Ne wbuildin gs, Coun t y Der r y. The

Pr ogr amme sa ys “ A ct ions will incl ude

deli ver y... ” o n this. F orm er Envir onment

Minis ter John O ’Dow d has announ ced the dual

car r iagew ay is goin g ahead. Reﬂ ect ing the

Fre est ate roa ds phenome non fai thf ully, the

decisi on is now f acing a le gal challeng e. T he

outco me is not yet k now n.

Bur ied in the d ocument a re poten tial

landmines r egardin g health. T he rele vant

sec tio n says “... the jo urne y of ref or m must

cont inue... t aking t he dicul t decisions ab out

reconﬁguration... ” .

T hat par t icular ly r elates to co ntr over sies

re garding t he fu ture o f three o f the Nor th’s

acute ho spital s. T hese ar e the So uth Wes t

Acu te Hospit al in Enniskil len, the C ause way in

Coler aine , and Daisy H ill in New r y. In all thr ee

are as ther e are ca mpaigns in def ence of

ser v ices.

I t ’s slo w but it ’ s pr ogr ess.

Anon McCbe