T

wo Nor the r n par t y leade r s

re signe d in Au gu st . Ul s ter

Unionis t P ar t y ( UU P) lead er Do ug

B ea t t i e r e s i g n e d ﬁ r s t . S D L P l e a d e r

Colum E as t wood f ollo we d.

I t ’s 2 6 y e a r s s i n c e t h e S D L P a t t r a c t e d t h e

b i g g e s t v o t e , i n t h e f i r s t A s s e m b l y

ele ct ion , thou gh the UU P act uall y won

m o r e s e a t s . N o w t h e SD L P ho ld s t o o fe w

A ss embl y memb er s to t ie d ow n an

E xe cut i ve Minis ter.

It s ne w leade r, C lair e Hanns , is able. Sh e

is MP f or S out h Be lf a st a nd Mid - Do w n. T he

So ut h B elf a s t p ar t is v er y di ﬀer en t to the re st

of the N or th.

T her e was no sign of a h eave against

Ea s t w oo d. Ho we ver, he r esi gne d af te r thr ee

poo r elec t ions in thre e year s . In the July

Wes tm inste r e lec t ion , t he SDL P held bot h i t s

sea t s. It s to od in all 18 consti tu encie s.

How ev er, Hanna admit t ted the par t y only

fou ght thr ee . T he resul t in Fer mana gh and

So ut h Tyr one wa s si gniﬁc ant . It is par t of

Nor the r n Nat ionalism ’ s t r a d i t i o n a l

hear tland. Alliance outpolle d the SDL P . The

All iance can didate is no t k now n to ha ve

conduc te d any signi ﬁca nt can va ssin g.

Whiche ver wa y i t t ur ns, t he SDL P f a ces

pro blems . Ea s t w oo d st ro ngl y pro mote s a

unite d Ire land . How eve r, Sinn Féin domi nates

t h a t an gl e . Ze a l o n t h a t w o u l d c o s t t h e S D L P

Unionis t t r ansf er s nece ssa r y in some area s .

Mov ing to a less Nati onalis t posit ion is no

solut ion eithe r , since Alliance o wns t he

space fo r non- se c ta r ian cent re p ar t y.

Dou g Be a t ti e ha d ear li e r r e si g n e d a s U U P

leader. Bea t t ie had t r ied t o liber a lise t he

p a r t y o f C r a i g a n d M o l y ne a ux . T his may h ave

gone too fa r for some in the par t y.

Impo r tantl y, ther e were pr oble ms wit h his

manage ment st yle. He tend ed t o r un the

par t y a s if he were s til l an ar my oﬃce r.

Ne w honcho, Mike Nesbit t , i s a f o r m e r

l e a d e r. I n d e e d y o u m a y h a v e t h o u g h t h e h a d

rem ained leade r. A fo r mer pr ese nter of U T V

Li ve , he b elon gs to the same win g of t he

par t y as Bea t t ie. H e re sign ed in 201 2,

claimin g he had l os t his manda te and his

r e t u r n un op p o s e d sh o w s a la c k o f en e r g y in

the U UP .

T he UUP is not in as pe r ilou s p osi tion as

the SD L P . It is, th oug h, clos e.

In J ul y i t w on back a Wes t minste r s eat f r om

the DU P . How eve r, it could not capi t alise on

t h e D U P ’ s diﬃ cult ie s. Unionist voter s spoke

in that ele c tio n. What t hey s aid is unclear

and Village had d iﬃcu lt y predi cting it in its

la st edi tion . I t may even be a mo ve awa y

f r om prim ar il y s ay ing No. T he DUP los t a sea t

SDLP and UUP face e xistential pr oblems

each to the T r adit ional Unionis t Voice ( TU V ) ,

the UUP and A lliance . I n S ou th Belf a st and

Mid - Dow n, some eve n su ppor ted Clair e

Hanna.

T he DU P ’s I an Pa isley lost No r th Ant r im to

Jim Allis ter of t he T U V (Trad it ional Unionis t

Voice) . Many in his own pa r t y saw P aisle y

J u n i or a s a r r o g a n t an d t o o p r on e t o sc an da l .

T he y b elie ve a new c andida te c an win ba ck

the seat . T her e are, tho ugh wor r y ing signs

f o r t h e D U P i n N o r t h A n t r i m . T h o u g h t h e D U P

deve lop ed ther e , i t now only holds one of it s

ﬁv e A sse mbly s eat s .

Pa isley w a s DUP ol d guar d. T hat co hor t

are tox ic to si gniﬁc ant nu mber s of U nionis t

voter s . T he par t y hopes younger candidates

will br eak dow n the ne w re sist ance. T h e

pragmatist s now control the Par t y and they

are pi tchin g not a t hardl iner s bu t at mo re

cent r is t Unionis t vote rs .

O ver t w o elec t ions , Alliance ha s stal led .

In th e Wes tmi nste r ele c tion , it w on one and

los t one. How ev er, the decline of the SDL P

and UU P pro vide s an openin g. T he re is a

sizeable ele c tor ate to w ho m t he D U P and

Sinn Fé in re main tox ic . All iance f ur ther

bene ﬁt s f rom being t r anf er-f rien dly.

Allis ter ’ s vict or y was not all good for th e

T U V . H e w as t he mo st able per for mer in the

9 0 - s e a t A s s e m b l y b u t i n W e s t m in s t e r h e w i l l

be ju st o ne of 650. His tim e to spe ak will be

shor t .

Sinn F éin is mos t sat isﬁe d o f all the par ties

af ter the summer. It has conso lidate d

F e r m an a g h a n d S o u t h T y r o n e , c o me c l o s e i n

Ea s t D er r y an d ﬁnishe d w it hin st r ik ing

dist ance in F oy le.

All i nd icati ons su ggest a three-an d-a-ha lf

par t y s ys tem is emer gin g. T hat is, dominant

Unionis t and N ati onalis t par tie s, a Cent re

par t y, and a smaller anti - Ag re eme nt U nionis t

pa r t y. Ru mp SD L P and U U P pa r t ie s ma y ju s t

subsist .

At pre se nt , the E xecut ive se ems s ta ble.

DU P leader Gav in Robins on has said he is

not g oing to collapse the E xecuti ve . DU P

canv a sse r s f aced c r it icism f rom supp or ters

for do ing so.

H o w e v e r, Robins on is not in co nt r ol of

eve nt s. T he E xecuti ve dep ends on a block

gr ant f r om a Star m er Gove r nme nt keepin g

to Conse r vat iv e spendin g limit s .

Meanw hile , ra ce r iot s dur ing the su mmer

show ca se d the i nﬂamma tor y sit uat ion. A

lar ge pr otes t call ed by t r ade unions

challenged those r iot s but the situation

remains incendiar y .

