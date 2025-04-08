4 April-May 

EDITORIAL

T RY AG AI N

I

T ’S BE EN a lon g four mo nths sin ce

our la st p ublica tion. S ome of t hat

is bec aus e it ’ s no t clear w hat the

f utu re is for a m agaz ine like

Village .

T he ﬁrs t suggest ion comes fr om

Ar tiﬁcial Int elligence (A I).

Wi ll news m agaz ines be b et ter if

the y use a l ot of A I- gene ra ted mater ial ,

Village a ske d.

ChatGP T ans wered :

It de pends o n how th ey us e it .

Chat GP T c an help w ith sp eed ,

summariz ation, and gener ating

dr af t s, b ut re lyin g too muc h on

AI - gen era ted conte nt can r educe

ori gina li t y , depth , and i nve stigati ve

qu a li t y.

Pros:

• Fa ster conten t produ ct ion

• Summar izat ion of co mplex t opics

•

A ssist ance with language and

st ruc tur e

Cons:

•

Risk of f act ual er r ors o r outda ted

info

• L ack of investigati ve depth

• P otent ial loss of uni que jour nalis tic

voice

Maga zine s tha t blend A I for

ef f icien cy w hile keep ing human

edi tor ial over sight w ill likel y beneﬁ t ,

but f ull A I re liance could l ower

credibility and engagement.

Vil lage didn’ t like the spel ling of

summariz ation , the us e of l ike l y, A nd

wa sn’t to o sure ab out t he st yle of so

much bold and bullet ing; but can live

wi th the m essa ge. A n y w a y, Ar ti ﬁcial

Intel ligence is c hanging t he nat ure of

jour nalis m. It ’s a threat t o pro f orma

jour nalism bu t Village pr ide s it self on

accur ac y, inves tiga tiv e depth a nd it s

unique jo ur nalist ic qualit y so, u nlike

some o ther ne ws or gans in Ir eland , we

should b e…ok wi th A I .

AI can , and is, hel ping unde r f unded

organs like Village to sa ve time an d

ener g y by compilin g and checking

f act s ten tat ivel y but i ns t an t l y, and

cheaply.

It should be t aken as r ead th at, f r om

no w, Vil lage ’ s jou r nalism will be

liber ally A I -fe d.

But if A I isn’ t necess ar ily a pr oblem

for Village , other developments are .

Long -for m

jour nalism bores most

people and reminds them of their

compromised at tention spans: T L;DR .

Pe ople wh ose at te ntion sp ans have

bee n redu ced by so cial media , not yo u

of cour se , increa singly pre fer sho r ter

piece s and soun dby tes . In Mar ch, th e

FT ran a p iece, ‘ Have humans passe d

peak br ain p ower? ” , sug gest ing t he

aver ag e per son’s abilit y to pr oces s

infor ematio n has been de clining since

20 10. T oo b ad, V illage will cont inue ,

on th e premis e that s ome issue s and

idea s need sp ace, and w ill at t r act a

reade rship, whate ver th e vogue .

Village has l ong since de cided t hat

the qu alit y of l ong -fo r m jour nalism in

Ire land, o f inves tig atio ns and of

challe nging anal ysis is al mos t

un iversally poor. T hat ’s what a ords i t

it s ma r ket .

Pr int jour nalism

is w aste ful s ince

onlin e jour nalism us es le ss pape r , is

accessible foreve r and is mostly fr ee.

While f ully pa id up to sus tainabil it y,

info rm ation is i mpor t ant and ju st iﬁes ,

pref er ably f r ugal , consumptio n of

pape r — which c an als o las t for eve r .

Village is t r yin g to addre ss this by

avoidi ng a pay wal l but ask ing u ser s of

our we bsite , w w w. v illage.ie , to buy

subsc rip tions o r member ships . I t ’s t h e

Guardian model.

Online journalism i s m or e

imme diate and can b e in real ti me.

Vil lage is a t tempt ing to deal w ith

this b y makin g the pr int mag azine l ess

f re quent and s o bet te r qualit y fo r

comple x issue s and ideas , but f ree ing

time f or mor e aggr essi ve at temp ts to

hold p ower to acc ount in pa y wal l-f r ee

online in vest igat ions, l ike those

under w ay fo r some t ime by th e

ener get ic Ditc h, our somewh at

ef fective, and th erefore i r ritating

compe tito r . T his , for V illage , whic h

has a mu ch smaller bud get e ven th an

the Ditc h, has m oved f r us tr at ingl y

sl o w l y.

Only m edia that deli ver a valuable

ser v ice, like the F

arme r’s Journal

and

the

FT

, will s ur vi ve ,

Village

will never

make any money.

Village is p arsim oniousl y r un and

pois ed to leap if e ver i t become s clear

how i t can tou t it s mess age mor e

success fu lly and mo re dy namic ally .

T he pa st doe s not de ter mine the

f uture .

And then the re is the r ealit y th at

Podc as ts are more us er- fr iendl y than

borin g reading

F ine but i t ’ s mor e dicul t to dige st

det ail tha t’s or al ra ther t han in wr it ing,

and a lot o f Podc as t time is wa ste d in

discour se and conversat iona l

ri gmarole .

Fundamentally, with Trump and the

glob al righ tw ard sur ge it is cle ar the

world has tur ned away f rom tedious

old equali ty and su stainabilit y,

Village

’s mant ra s.

Well , Village can pr ove lif e is bet ter

wit h equalit y and su stainabili t y,

indee d tr ies t o adv ance the c ase in

eve r y ar t icle. Me anwhile i t awai t s the

bac kl ash a gainst t he mons tr ous mo ve

tow ards e ven gr eater in equali t y,

licence and proﬂigac y. W ellbeing,

equalit y of outcome, su stainabilit y.

Village is a slave t o it s mant ra , not

to ves ted inte res t s. Unlike t he

Washington P ost , it won’ t be shif t ing

to def ending onl y per sonal lib er tie s

and f re e mar ket s, w hateve r the r uling

r égime demands .

An d the m ore th e unthink ing t ur n to

selﬁ shness and shor t-ter mis m , the

mor e impor tan t is it to keep a m ore

decen t, hum ane and out wa rd- fac ing

wor ld vie w alive an d accessible .

But ho w can you ke ep up w ith the

Tr u m p whir lwind — his bre akings and

de ceit s ; and h is loca l acoly tes ? I t ’s

depr avi ng to tre at his pol icies

ser iou sly wh en they a re intend ed to

annoy thoughtf ul people and are not

ser ious.

Tr u e , bu t nobo dy sa id you have to

addre ss Trumpism p oe -f aced or

slav ishly. Maga zines l ike Villag e

should b e pur suing e ec ti ve wa ys of

counte rin g incipie nt fa scism an d all it s

bru tal out wor kings.

It doe sn’t m at ter any wa y .

It does. Inequalit y and

unsus ta inabilit y bre ed f as cism, and

env ironm ental a nd climate col lapse ,

leadin g to war s and dea th. T he

agen da is ex iste ntial .

An y wa y what w e mean to sa y is

tha t we thank you for you r patience,

and as k for acce pta nce that i t has

bee n dicul t to ﬁnd a for ma t and a

voice .

T hat la st bi t could not p ossibl y

have be en w ri t ten by A I. A nd so w e

perse vere , eve r tr ied , eve r fail ed —

wi th our gl or ious , if cur re ntl y

anachr onist ic, aim to chal lenge and

inspire .

‘T ry again. Fail again’