Where is Wyman?

July-August 2024 1 7

Wh e r e i s W y m an?

He ran the notorious Littlejohn br others

who attempt ed t o inﬁltrate the Ofﬁcial

IRA, conducted bank r obberies and

petr ol-bombed Garda stations

M

y boo k ‘ T he P uppe t Mas ter s ,

How M I6 Ma s ter minde d

Ire land ’ s De epe st St ate

Cr isis’, will be pub lished a t

the e nd of Jun e. T he b ook is

abou t the c ri mes and dir t y t r ick s per p et r ated

by th e Br itis h Sec ret S er vice, M I6, in th e

Repub lic of Ir elan d in the ea r ly 1 970s.

Unlike mos t s tudie s of Br it ish int r igue in

Ire land , it do es not pl ay ou t in Bel f as t, D er r y

or So ut h Ar m agh. Ins tead , it s tar ts in B ra y, Co

Wic klo w and mov es to ot her par ts o f the

Repub lic. T he main f ocu s fal ls on P at r ick

Cr innion , who g re w up in a cot t age in B r ay

which t he V isco unt of P owe rs cour t o wne d. He

joine d the Ga rdaí in 1 95 5. A membe r of Me nsa ,

he wa s so on a ssigne d to t he Spe cial De tec ti ve

Unit (S DU ) and, a f ew yea rs l ater, tr ans fer re d

to wor k a t C 3, at Ga rda head quar ter s in th e

Pho eni x Par k . C 3 w as t he ner ve cent re o f

Garda i ntelli gence. O nly 1 1 ocer s wer e

wor k ing at C 3 at the t ime. T his g rou p had

access to e ver y single r epo r t g ener ate d by t he

SDU . Cr innion le ar ne d ever y t hing th e SDU

kn ew ab out t he IR A a s he moni tore d th e

div isions in i t s ra nk s dur ing t he 1 9 60s , be for e

the m ovem ent r eache d a f r ac tur e poi nt in

1 9 69. T hat sp lit pr oduce d the O cial a nd

Pr ov isional w ings o f the I R A .

Cr innion went o n to play a co nsider able

rol e in the A r ms C r isis, an e vent t hat pl unge d

the St ate in to a dee p cr isis in 1 970. It spl it

John Wyman w as Head of MI6’ s

Republic of Ireland spy network

betw een 1961 - 1972, wher e he

probably picked out paedophiles t o

be blackmailed, and ren t boy s

By David Burke

F ianna F á i l for t he ne x t t we nt y (or more)

year s and bo os ted th e for t unes o f the

Pr ov isional I R A . Cr innion al s o playe d a

cr ucial pa r t in t he sur v eillan ce of Se á n

Mac Stí of áin and ot her s in t he IR A such a s

Rita O’H are.

Ea rl y in his c are er at C 3, Cr innion w a s

re cr uite d by ano the r Garda t o beco me a

Br it ish agen t. C r innion’s spy handler w a s a

man cal led Jo hn W y man, w ho r an MI6’s

net wor k i n the Rep ublic of I rel and dur ing

the 1 96 0s and ear l y 1 97 0s . T he Gar da kn ew

abou t the o lder Gar da age nt wh o re cr uite d

Cr innion b ut he w as ne ver ar re ste d and is

now de ad.

John W ym an of MI 6 may st ill be al ive . He

wa s a r ut hless a mor al char ac ter. He

commit ted mu ltip le cr imes in t he Rep ublic

dur ing his c are er a s a spy. He r an the

notoriou s Lit tlejohn brot hers who at tempted

to inﬁl tr a te the O cial I R A , condu cte d bank

rob ber ie s and pe tr ol -bo mbed G arda

st at ions to pu sh the I r ish gove r nmen t into

enac tin g ant i- IR A le gislat ion. W y man w a s

in Dubl in on th e night o f the 1 D ecemb er

1 972 b ombings t hat e nsure d the

John Wymn seen here on

the left.

Kenneth Littlejohn, n MI6 gent who w s

sent to Irelnd to inﬁltrte the Ofﬁcil IRA.

NEWS