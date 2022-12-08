Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Friday, November 18th, 2022.

Peace came in the door

and sat down beside me

and said how glad it was to see me,

genuinely, and to finally meet my wife,

I knew I must take its hand

though I did not know who I would be

in the absence of all I had built

its belligerent opposite into.

 

Peace came in the door.

I did not know its face

my high wall against it

had served longer

than anyone in Long Kesh –

twenty seven years –

and bore much graffiti

but I knew the name it told me was true

and I had to take its hand.

 

A much smaller man than I remember

and so, I realised, now was I

the day Peace sat down among us

and said it went by my Father’s name.

 

 

