ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email Print How Bank of Ireland opened the gateway to private equity, led by future Trump acolyte Wilbur Ross, and morphed Ireland into a fertile habitat for cuckoos and vultures. By Vanessa Foran. by admin 22 April, 2022, 1:23 pm 0 Comments 24-27 Vanessa Foran BoI Village March 2022 (1) ShareFacebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, Email See more Previous article Previous Post Back All Entries Next article ‘Seven Steeples’ by Sara Baume reviewed by Rory O’Sullivan: “a brilliant, captivating book which unfortunately does not get to the heart of the matter”.