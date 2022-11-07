Lines written from the Haematology Ward, UHG, where Kevin Higgins has been receiving chemotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Mr Cogito Considers The Side Effects
after Dr. Janusz Crawczyk
Baldness and shortness of breath
a sudden urge to vomit on coats
your own and other people’s.
Drymouth, brittle nails, a tendency
to be not very good at driving
fork-lift trucks and to become even worse
at pole vaulting than you already were.
Explosive watery, diarrhoea and fecal impaction /
sometimes both simultaneously
for the human body likes nothing better
than a good argument with itself.
Infertility, anaemia, thrombocytopenia, /
& Life, Life, Life,
Life itself
are all possible side effects
of drugs such as these.
KEVIN HIGGINS