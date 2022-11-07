Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Lines written from the Haematology Ward, UHG, where Kevin Higgins has been receiving chemotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Mr Cogito Considers The Side Effects

after Dr. Janusz Crawczyk

 

Baldness and shortness of breath

a sudden urge to vomit on coats

your own and other people’s.

Drymouth, brittle nails, a tendency

to be not very good at driving

fork-lift trucks and to become even worse

at pole vaulting than you already were.

Explosive watery, diarrhoea and fecal impaction /

sometimes both simultaneously

for the human body likes nothing better

than a good argument with itself.

Infertility, anaemia, thrombocytopenia, /

& Life, Life, Life,

Life itself

are all possible side effects

of drugs such as these.

 

KEVIN HIGGINS

