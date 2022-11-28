The Man in Room Fourteen. By Kevin Higgins.

The Man in Room Fourteen

In one crucial respect,

is like everyone else.

He’s a working diagnosis

about whom we know

both far too much

and nothing like enough

The man in room fourteen

spends twenty four hours either

going to the toilet

or not going at all;

is never a happy medium

for happy mediums don’t inhabit

rooms like room fourteen

His wife brings him

a small brown Teddy bear

made (naturally) in China,

which he immediately names

for the Minister For Finance.

The man in room fourteen likely has

somewhere between

two years

and a matter of months.

While other possibilities stalk

elite laboratories;

and the walled gardens of certain

medical imaginations;

the man in room fourteen

must now negotiate alone

and from a position of weakness

the narrow track through the dark

that’s his only way back away from

the jaws he can hear salivating below him.