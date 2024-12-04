Colonisers always plunder the environment, and genocide is ecocide.

Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh talks sorrowful Palestine in Cloughjordan.

By Caroline Hurley.

Last Saturday, as soup and bread was served, made fresh from local ingredients, people arrived, filling the meeting room of Cloughjordan Enterprise Centre. Two members of local Palestine support groups briefly set the scene and welcomed Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh.

A Palestinian scientist, author and founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History (PMNH) and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) at Bethlehem University, Professor Qumsiyeh has published well over 150 scientific papers on topics ranging from cultural heritage to biodiversity in addition to several books, including ‘Popular Resistance in Palestine: A History of Hope and Empowerment’ (2010).

Dr Qumsiyeh began his talk by acknowledging a link between his youth spent in the catchment area of the River Jordan, and the name of the settlement he was currently addressing i.e. Cloughjordan. Clough means ‘stone’ in Irish. The legend goes that after a Crusade in the Holy Land, a nobleman’s son brought back a stone taken from the river, and he founded a new town around it in the Irish midlands. The legendary stone was recently mounted on the main street with a plaque!

Known as the Fertile Crescent, Palestine hosts more natural species than the whole of America. 540 species of birds have been identified

Dr Qumsiyeh pointed out that up to 90% of Palestinians were engaged in land-based activities. Known as the Fertile Crescent, Palestine hosts more natural species than the whole of America. 540 species of birds have been identified. Located at the lowest point on earth, its geology made it the ideal cradle of agriculture and so civilisations: where the first laws, first music, first alphabets, and much more were developed. It was from here early humans migrated to Africa and elsewhere.

Colonisation disrupts both biological and human diversity, because, as Ilan Pappé wrote, accomplishing its aim of monolithic culture requires ethnic cleansing.

Sometimes called Canaan, Palestine’s multicultural heritage is huge. In 1932, a range of religious leaders got together to object to the proposed creation of a Jewish state, preferring to preserve the vibrant cosmopolitan diversity. Colonisation disrupts both biological and human diversity, because, as Ilan Pappé wrote, accomplishing its aim of monolithic culture requires ethnic cleansing. Claims based on religion or genetic origin almost always turn irrational and discriminatory, but continue to be advanced. Anyone anywhere who converts to Judaism may apply to live in Israel.

140 years of resistance by Palestinians have not yet secured equal rights. Damages done by militaries can no longer be denied, since everyone knows, but the logic of colonisers seems to be to want the land they take to look like that they left behind, and perhaps also not to remind them of people whose lives they destroyed.

Dr Qumsiyeh displayed the shrinking map of Palestine land alongside the older original native land-dispossession map representing America.

Planter narratives justifying behaviour towards barbarians are not difficult to iterate. All colonising is against nature, and ecocidal to some extent.

The Professor referred again to the River Jordan when describing how water was diverted. Now only a stream remains, with deeper pools artificially maintained at points where tourists come to dip. Palestinian wetland areas were harmfully drained by Europeans, as they were in Australia and elsewhere. These days, under cover of bombing, ancient trees, polytunnels and other treasures of nature are frequently bulldozed out of resettlement way.

Since October 2023, explosives equivalent to at least five Hiroshima bombs have been dropped on Gaza. There is evidence of the use of depleted uranium, as well as confirmed use of thermobaric and white phosphorus weapons in densely urban areas, assuring casualties. Living beings struck burn alive, in agony. The ground bombed is ruined, resulting in long-term environmental toxicity. Carbon emissions from wars are exempted from Paris accord count requirements but they have global impacts, and it is accepted the military accounts for at least 5.5% of global emissions.

Every university in Gaza, and 32 out of 36 major hospitals have been bombed out of service. More than 200 journalists have been killed, described by some as vericide, the killing of truth. Less than that number were killed during the whole of World War II. Water, electricity and other amenities are often cut off from Palestinian neighbourhoods.

Dr Qumsiyeh’s uncle was the first qualified geologist in Palestine. Inspired by his dedication, Dr Qumsiyeh set up the popular Museum of Natural History in 2014. Land around it has been cultivated using eco-friendly practices. Research, conservation, community outreach, and biodiversity initiatives all benefit from large records collected and held there.

A lot of the content of the talk and most of the slides, including footage of the institute can be found from the recording online of a similar talk Dr Qumsiyh gave in early 2024 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ94p8M30pY

He also showed pictures of his own arrests. When asked about the circumstances, he said peaceful nonviolent protest was all it took. Israeli authorities can declare closed military zones at will. When asked how the institutes and surrounding lands could thrive, he explained his US citizenship afforded him some extra protection, as did the fact that lands were donated by the church: Bethlehem University, where he also works, was established by the Vatican. When asked about how Irish people can help, he suggested that everyone do whatever they felt comfortable doing and had talent for, be it art, writing, protest such as attending pro-Palestine events, rallies at Shannon Airport against military use and so on, to raise awareness about the genocide and other war crimes.

The UN Charter puts peace before all: “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”. Palestine demonstrates why.