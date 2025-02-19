Jes Paluchowska interviewed the on-message candidates for President of Trinity College Dublin’s Student Union. Voting closes on 27 February at 4pm

. The Student Union in Ireland’s top-ranking university, Trinity College, is currently in the process of electing new sabbatical officers. The first hustings was on 18 February. Last year, the Students Union (SU) President, Laszlo Mornafi, made headlines when it promoted an encampment that blocked access to the Book of Kells as an act of protest against the war in Gaza. Recognising the importance of Trinity’s student body, Village asked the SU’s presidential candidates to give a brief account of how, if in office, they plan to address the values of sustainability, diversity and equality. Here are their responses.



Patrick Keegan

“Trinity has many shortcomings, and it’s up to us to take action to hold the college to account. Students have the power to enact change, and we must engage in direct action and lobbying at every step to ensure that Trinity properly represents us all. Trinity often focuses on optics rather than real sustainability, and has partnerships with companies like Coca Cola and Ryanair, promoting greenwashing while they continue their harmful practices.

On diversity and equality, we must push Trinity to do better. Student consultations are crucial to identify areas for improvement. We must ensure that all students from all backgrounds feel welcomed at Trinity, and it’s through consultations that we can best identify and address all issues, no matter how big or small. Trinity must also confront its ties to oppressive regimes, such as apartheid Israel, and address shortcomings in trans healthcare and racism. Trinity must do more to support Irish-language speakers, such as by offering modules through the medium of Irish. As President, I will work for all students, demanding the college prioritises students. Trinity also has much to do to ensure equal access to education, as many lectures are not recorded, and many students don’t have their LENS reports properly met. We will address these issues through lobbying, information campaigns, and direct action. Additionally, our campaign weeks provide a perfect opportunity to address specific issues. We are the largest stakeholders, and we must hold Trinity accountable, acting radically to ensure Trinity represents us all”.

Giovanni Li

“Sustainability, diversity and equality are three of the most recent popular buzz-words within this decade, advocating for the rights as well as the well-being of the average person and not just those who are privileged. No matter the race of the individual, background, status or any other external factor. If I were to be elected it would be of utmost importance to me that these core values are held to the highest standard possible, no student will be left behind, no tables unturned in fighting for what we now know as student rights, no blind-eye will be turned to any individual who poses a threat to the well-being of students. But most importantly, I will ensure that ignorance will be the last thing that shows up on the Union’s doorstep. To advocate and allow visibility for the needs of the students such as rent pressure alleviation, campus quality, poorly run examinations, lack of recourses, lack of accessibility, lack of inclusivity… the list goes on and I will not stand down or be silent in these tumultuous times. I will turn what we now know as a Trinity into a haven for students, a place where they feel safe, heard and educated without barriers. We must break free of these barriers that have been placed upon us by our oppressors. #VoteLiBreakFree”.

Seán Thim O’Leary

“I view all three values as deeply intertwined. Sustainability is the ability to operate and live up to one’s values in the long term. Diversity should lead one to proactively take steps to bring about fair access for those from marginalised backgrounds. Equality then is self-evidently linked in, involving proactive and codified efforts to engage and improve experiences of those from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds.



If elected President, I would like to draw particular attention to the systemic barriers within and outside college, which impact thousands of Students within Trinity. I would like the Union to take a proactive welfare- and service-based approach to meet student needs on campus, while employing grassroots organising, to aggregate the voices of students of all backgrounds, and use that as a platform to fight the government and college administration for justice on students’ behalf. The government disregards the student perspective, and disregards some students far more than others; the fight for justice here is a fight for all students.

Specifically within Trinity, I want to take the opportunity to highlight chronic underfunding of the student counselling service, college health, and necessary course equipment (impacting students from STEM to Creative Arts). Here we have a lack of focus from college administration, and chronic neglect from the government; tackling this requires targeted political action, and on campus organising over a sustained period. The Union needs to properly engage and mobilise student action on this front, and not just through token surveys”.

Jes Paluchowska is studying English and Philosophy in Trinity

Photos: Trinity News