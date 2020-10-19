Robert Fisk exposed Tara, the organisation linked to MI5 and the Kincora scandal.

By Joseph de Burca

It is no exaggeration to say that Robert Fisk was one of the most accomplished international journalists of the last half-century. He reported on the Troubles during the 1970s, produced a book on the 1974 Ulster Workers Council strike and another on Irish neutrality during World War II. He later became recognised as an international authority on the Middle East among many other achievements. He also became an Irish citizen.

Although it is not mentioned in any of the many glowing – and well-deserved – tributes from around the global, Fisk was one of a tiny number of journalists who attempted to expose the activities of Tara, a Loyalist paramilitary group. Tara was led by William McGrath, a long-time friend and associate of Ian Paisley, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). McGrath was probably the person who introduced Paisley to the notion that the Protestants of Northern Ireland were the descendants of one of the lost tribe of Israel (i.e. British-Israelites). McGrath, who was nearly a decade older than Paisley, met him while Paisley was in his early 20s. McGrath was convicted in 1981 for the sexual abuse of residents at Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast.

The man who supplied Fisk with the information about Tara was Captain Colin Wallace, a PSYOPS officer at British Army HQ at Lisburn.

Fisk published a report about Tara in London’s New Statesman magazine on 19 July 1976.

In the report he explained that Tara had been the subject matter of a private British Army report and described it as “well-armed” with links to a Northern Ireland political party. He drew attention to the fact it was also “perfectly legal’. He then proceeded to quote from a document supplied by Wallace which read as follows: “Commanding officer uses “non-existent evangelical mission as a front…Tara organised initially in platoons of 20, now probably in companies, and drawn almost exclusively from members of the Orange Order, each platoon has a sergeant/QM (quartermaster); and IO (Intelligence Officer)”.

At the time William McGrath was acting as an agent of MI5 which is attached to the Home Office. Previously, he had been an agent of MI6 which is attached to the Foreign Office.

Ian Cameron, a senior MI5 officer based at MI5’s station at Lisburn, had been alarmed at Wallace’s attempts to expose what had been going on at Kincora. Cameron was in overall charge of running the Kincora operation at ground level in the mid-1970s. McGrath and the Warden of Kincora, Joseph Mains, had supplied boys to other Loyalist terrorists such as John McKeague, who was recruited by MI5 in 1976. The future leader of the Official Unionist Party, James Molyneaux, was also an abuser of underage males and a friend of McGrath. A senior figure within the DUP, “the Wife Beater” was also compromised by his association with McGrath and McKeague. Enoch Powell, Sir Anthony Blunt and others were involved. Kincora was merely part of a wider Anglo-Irish Vice Ring.

Unlike MI5, there were some officers in the British Army who were quite prepared to expose the vile abuse of children in Ireland. Wallace had furnished documents to Fisk a year earlier. Crucially, he had done so with the permission of his superiors i.e. on orders as part of his job. As a result of this, MI5 had moved against Wallace. Cameron had him unfairly dismissed from his job.

The article by Fisk above – 8 Feb 1975 – gives his account of the harassment he experienced after Wallace passed materials to him.

MI5 and the Northern Ireland Office later caused lies to be told in the House of Commons about the affair. Wallace was also framed for manslaughter. His conviction was subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal. One of the factors which emerged during the appeal was that a corrupt Home Office pathologist Dr Ian West had committed perjury based on information provided to him by intelligence sources. Wallace received compensation for the multiple wrongs occasioned to him.

There is irrefutable proof that Cameron was alarmed about the information which Wallace had passed to Fisk: Cameron furnished a report to MI5 in London on 22 April 1976 accusing Wallace of a breach of security for having briefed the press about TARA.

Cameron’s report is reproduced in the picture above, although his name has been redacted. The reference to “Box 500” is to MI5.

Sadly, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in London has ignored a mountain of evidence about the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring. IICSA is led by Prof Alexis Jay.

Readers interested in details about the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring can visit an 80,000 word online book which is posted on this website. The link is as follows: https://villagemagazine.ie/https-villagemagazine-ie-anglo-irish-vice-ring-online-book/