Kincora coincidence: latest sex abuse report released during Queen’s funeral; last one during Trump’s inauguration. By Joseph de Burca.

The latest report into the squalid MI5/6-Kincora Boys’ Home child sex abuse scandal has been released – on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The error strewn Hart Report was released during Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

The Hart report received little or no real coverage as the airwaves and pages of Britain’s newspapers were swamped by the start of Trump’s shambolic presidency.

Village readers are requested, where possible, to draw attention to the publication of the Ombudsman’s report – despite its manifest and multifarious shortcomings – and, more importantly, to highlight the following story about Richard Kerr, the brave Kincora survivor who is still looking for justice: Kincora survivor

By an amazing coincidence, the latest Kincora report – which is mildly critical of the RUC – will receive little or no coverage outside of Northern Ireland. It is a certainty that there will be no coverage in Britain. So far it has been completely ignored by the mainstreamedia in Britain.

The latest report is by the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman. The mild criticism contained in it is that the RUC had a number of opportunities to end the sex abuse at Kincora but did not. Suffice it to say, like the Hart report, it does not get anywhere near the real dark heart of the story. It does not expise and traduce the key figures in MI5 and MI6 who exploited a string of children’s homes to collect ‘kompromat’ on key Loyalist political and paramilitary figures.

Certain Kincora files remain classified until 2060.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Irish government is aiding and abetting the Kincora cover-up by withholding police logs which list the visitors to Lord Louis Mountbatten at Classiebawn Castle. One of those visitors was Joe Mains, the Warden of Kincora, who trafficked boys to Mountbatten.

The culprits who exploited the misery of the children include Sir Maurice Oldfield, Allan Rowley and Craig Smellie of MI6. Also, Ian Cameron and Denis Payne of MI5. Yet, even this tepid report – as lukewarm as the risible Hart report – is still embarrassing to the British Establishment. One can only imagine their consternation were the real truth emerged.

Many victims of the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring, of which Kincora was a part, committed suicide. The survivors have been vilified as liars and fantasists for decades. They deserved justice, not more abuse.

Another article about Richard Kerr can be found here: Trump’s mentor: another sociopathic paedophile child-trafficker in the mix; from Roy Cohn to Epstein and Maxwell. It contains a series of photographs of Kerr in Venice while he was meant to have been in care in Belfast. Officially, Kerr never left Belfast while he was in care. On their own, the Venetian photographs demolish the findings of the following investigations: Terry (1982); Hughes (1984); Hart (2017), Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman (2022); and Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual abuse (ongoing – some lamentable reports published in London during the last number of years.)

A British Army PsyOps document confirms that the British military knew that William McGrath of Kincora was abusing boys. A full report can be found here: James Molyneaux was linked to Kincora child rapist in British PSYOPS document.

The document is reproduced below:-

