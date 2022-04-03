Bending the knee: the British press and TV are about as courageous as the media in Putin’s Russia when it comes to reporting the most egregious examples of State, Royal and VIP criminality.

Dolphin Square was opened in London’s Pimlico in 1936. It soon became a magnet for all sorts of scandal and intrigue: espionage, political, sexual, not to mention mysterious deaths. ‘Scandal at Dolphin Square’ provides a riveting account of the lives of a rolling maul of fascinating and complex characters. As publicity for the publication accurately proclaims, it was ‘a place where the private lives of those from the highest of high society and the lowest depths of the underworld have collided and played out over the best part of a century’. It was also a cesspit where Prince Andrew’s friend Lord Greville Janner abused children.

The two most important chapters in the book, both of which describe the activities of members of a VIP child abuse network, have been ignored by the British press.

Cut from the same cloth: the Russian and British press

Consumers of the mainstream media in the UK have no appreciation of the extent to which they are kept in the dark about British Establishment scandals. They are completely unaware of the role Buckingham Palace played in suppressing the Jeffrey Epstein scandal for years before it broke in the US media. See: Palace of Discord and Deception. [Updated] Prince William’s officials covered-up his uncle’s involvement in the Epstein-Maxwell sex trafficking scandal. By Joseph de Burca.

At the moment, many in Britain are exasperated at the ignorance of the ordinary Russian citizen who is misled by a corrupt Putlin-led media spouting nonsense about Nazism in the Ukraine. If only they knew about what has been going on in Ireland, they might not laugh with such condescension at the typically ignorant Russian newspaper reader. The Dolphin Square book will help open a few eyes in Britain about the wretchedness of their ruling classes. However, before I return to the Dolphin Square, it may be helpful to look at a few examples from recent history to understand the wider picture which explains how the ordinary British newspaper reader has been left to wallow in ignorance about British establishment crimes in Ireland.

The tactic is: injure, insult and ignore.

There is a deep well of hurt in Ireland felt by many as a result of the lethal misbehaviour of the British army and intelligence services on this island, a history now more than fifty years in being. Fresh evidence of transgressions continue to emerge with depressing regularity. In recent times, they include reports from the Northern Ireland Ombudsman about collusion between Loyalist paramilitaries and the State involving the murder of Catholics, many of them non-combatants who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. The murder of Irish citizens by British State actors is no more news in Britain than Putin’s war crimes in the Ukraine are for ordinary Russians. Astonishingly, there was little or no coverage of the fact that the State paid out £1.4 million to the families and survivors of the Miami Showband massacre.

There has been – and continues to be – a pattern of State sponsored injury followed by insult. The insult takes the form of the cover-up after the event. If the cover-up falls apart, then the British press and TV go into ‘ignore’ mode.

John Stalker, framed and destroyed for doing his job.

The late John Stalker, the former Deputy Chief Constable of Manchester, investigated the RUC’s shoot to kill programme in Ireland in the 1980s. He discovered, for example, that the RUC and MI5 had murdered a teenage boy who had stumbled across an IRA arms dump in a hay shed. Stalker refused to back off and was stabbed in the back by his own side. The deepest wounds were those inflicted by his boss, James Anderton, a man who believed that God spoke ‘to him and through him’. In reality Anderton became an accessory after the fact to the murder of the boy at the hayshed. Stalker was smeared by a corrupt press in Britain, linked to criminality and taken off his inquiry. The killers got away Scot free as did all of those involved in shafting Stalker. Few in Britain could have cared less. Although he cleared his name, Stalker retired from the police early a demoralised man.

Byron Lewis, beaten up and vilified for telling the truth about Bloody Sunday

David Cleary (better known as Soldier F) was responsible for a large number of the killings which took place on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972. Byron Lewis was beside him on the day of the massacre. Lewis killed no one – he was a radio operator. The journalist and broadcaster Tom McGurk conducted an investigation into Bloody Sunday and uncovered a written account by Lewis. He published it in The Sunday Business Post in Dublin. Privately, he supplied additional information to the Irish Government. This, finally, provided the ‘new evidence’ the British government required to establish a fresh inquiry. And what happened to Lewis? Although McGurk was careful not to name him, his identity was leaked – probably by the Ministry of Defence in London to a gang of soldiers who tried to persuade him not to talk to the Savile Inquiry. The soldiers found where he was living. In a case of mistaken identity, his housemate was beaten so badly he was taken to hospital. That same night Lewis’ life was threatened and he had to go into hiding. When he appeared at the Saville Inquiry, attempts were made to tear his character apart. Lewis has never emerged from hiding.

And what of Cleary? The British government is presently trying to enact legislation so that he and others like him will not have to face murder charges.

Fred Holroyd, smeared and vilified for exposing Robert Nairac and the Dublin and Monaghan bombers of 1974

When Fred Holroyd, a former undercover British soldier, refused to go along with MI5’s murderous collusion with Loyalist paramilitaries in Northern Ireland, he was sent to Netley, a psychiatric hospital, for a review. On the day of his arrival, some of the staff – military doctors – ran to their rooms rather than interview him. They knew in advance that he was being set up and didn’t want to have anything to do with the sham. Holroyd was a danger to the dirty trick exponents in Northern Ireland as he knew about the links between the Loyalists who bombed Dublin and Monaghan in 1974 and the State. By sending Holroyd to Netley, MI5 was able to get him out of Northern Ireland and replace him with someone who was prepared to collude with Loyalist murder gangs. The ploy also allowed them lay the ground to claim that Holroyd was not reliable.

Holroyd later revealed much of what he knew. This also included the role of Robert Nairac, the soldier who ran the UVF gang responsible for the Miami Showband massacre.

Holroyd is presently suing the State for his maltreatment.

The British government refuses to release its files on the bomb attacks to the Irish government.

John Stevens, MI5 arsonists attacked his office.

When John Stevens, one of the most senior police officers in Britain, tried to investigate collusion between the State and Loyalist paramilitaries, MI5 arsonists set fire to the office where he and his team had stored their evidence including multiple statements taken from witnesses.

Tory pot calling Tory kettle black

In more recent times Theresa May and David Cameron have refused to permit an inquiry into the murder of the lawyer Patrick Finucane despite – or rather because of – a mountain of evidence linking MI5 and the RUC to the murder. Theresa May has forgotten how she helped cover up this murder. Instead, in recent years she has taken to administering lectures to Boris Johnson about morality. At least David Cameron had the decency to explain to the Finucane family that his hands were tied by strong forces which were preventing him from ordering an inquiry. When he did so, he waved his finger around him indicating that the mandarins of Whitehall were responsible for the cover-up. He also stated that his predecessor, Gordon Brown, had been unable to order an enquiry as well. Like May, Brown now pontificates as if he is a paragon of virtue with no stain on his reputation.

Brown, Cameron, May and now Johnson are responsible for withholding the Dublin and Monaghan bomb files.

Colin Wallace, framed by the Home Office for trying to stop the rape of children

Colin Wallace tried to expose the vice ring which preyed on the unfortunate residents at Kincora Boys Home. MI5 was blackmailing some of the abusers. One of them was John McKeague, leader of the Red Hand Commando, a sadistic child rapist and serial killer.

Wallace’s reward for trying to stop the abuse was to be framed for manslaughter. The Home Office, Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and MI5 pulled every dirty trick in their play book to destroy him. This culminated in the malicious prosecution for manslaughter during which witness evidence was suppressed and an audacious act of perjury was committed by a corrupt Home Office pathologist called Dr Iain West. Wallace was sent to prison for seven years. His conviction was later quashed. West was not prosecuted for perjury, apparently on the basis of ill health.

While Wallace was inside, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, James Prior, covered up for the child rape gang by lying to the House of Commons about the terms of reference he had set for an inquiry he had been forced to call to look at Kincora. Prior told his colleagues in the Commons that the inquiry would investigate the role of the security services but secretly changed the terms of reference behind their backs. Prior and those who conspired with him exposed hundreds if not thousands of children to rape and abuse which took place afterwards.

The Kincora scandal is the most foul of the entire Troubles. It involved layer upon layer of criminality and wrongdoing:

Children were sexually abused by the network, including one who was eight years of age;

The course of justice was perverted by the RUC, MI5, MI6, the NIO and Whitehall;

NIO and MI5 officials such as Peter England and John Imrie abused children in the grip of the network;

Abusers were blackmailed, a crime in its own right;

Killers such as John McKeague were recruited to murder MI5-FRU-RUC targets;

These murders were covered up;

The House of Commons was misled by a slew of Cabinet ministers;

Multiple newspapers and editors published false accounts of the scandal;

The RUC beat up at least one victim who wanted to give evidence to a court about the involvement of ‘Englishmen’ in the abuse. He did not testify;

Fraud was committed by Sir George Terry, author of the 1982 Terry Inquiry into Kincora;

The Hughes (1984) and Hart (2017) inquiries were misled by perjury;

Victims of the abuse were vilified;

Some victims were driven to suicide, others to a life in prostitution.

Still fighting: Simon Danczuk, a courageous man on the right side of history

This is where Simon Danczuk comes back into the story. An Anglo-Irish Vice Ring came into existence after the Second World War (and may still be in existence in a different, more clandestine form). In Ireland, it preyed on boys from Kincora, Williamson House, Portora Royal College, the Freemason School in Dublin, and elsewhere. The children were sent to VIPs such as Lord Mountbatten during his Irish holidays. Other rapists include: Peter Montgomery, the Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, Peter Blunt of MI5, Sir Knox Cunningham QC MP of the Orange Order, and others. One of the victims, Stephen Warren, committed suicide a few months after his experiences with Mountbatten. See: SECOND UPDATE: Kincora boy abused by Mountbatten committed suicide months later.

The ring also sent boys from Belfast to England. See: How the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring Trafficked Boys from Belfast to MPs and a TV star in Britain

Danczuk played an impressive part in exposing the abuse by the Anglo-Irish Vice Ring, albeit his focus was on the British side of the scandal. Many of the rapists were MPs at Westminster. They included Ted Heath, prime minister 1970-74; Enoch Powell (who liked sadistic abuse), James Molyneaux MP, Sir Cyril Smith, Sir Peter Morrison (Thatcher’s right hand at Westminster) and many others including two MPs who are still alive. Greville Janner, a Labour MP and later member of the House of Lords, abused boys at Dolphin Square. See also: Prince Andrew has no need to sweat after publication of the Janner paedophile report. Janner had strange links with Prince Andrew. See: The Prince, the pauper and the paedophile peer: the dangerous questions the BBC failed to ask. Non-MP abusers included the former Deputy Chief of MI6, Peter Hayman.

A cabal of VIP paedophiles and pederasts

Danczuk exposed the sex abuse perpetrated by Cyril Smith MP. His book on the topic, ‘Smile for the Camera: The Double Life of Cyril Smith’, is a must read for anyone interested in the scandal. Danczuk was vilified as he continued to probe the activities of VIP abusers. Village touched upon the campaign waged against him in 2017 predicting the smears would cost him his seat in the Commons. They did. See: Sex-abuse musical chairs

The children at Kincora, Williamson House and elsewhere across Britain and Northern Ireland had no chance of salvation. Paedophiles and pederasts held all the important positions. The paedophile prime minster of the UK, Ted Heath, appointed Sir Maurice Oldfield, an abuser of underage male prostitutes, as Chief of MI6 in 1973. This meant that in the 1970s the chief and his deputy (Hayman) were abusers. Heath sent Willie Whitelaw as Secretary of State to Northern Ireland. Whitelaw was a self-confessed sexual blackmailer: when he was Tory chief whip he collected material for his so-called ‘dirt book’. The book contained details of MPs who slept with boys. And who did Heath appoint as Whitelaw’s deputy? No less a figure than William van Straubenzee MP. Key figures at the NIO were also involved including an undersecretary called Peter England and another high-flier called John Imrie.

Sir William van Straubenzee, MI5 and the Cabinet Office knew he was a child rapist.

In Danczuk’s new book about Dolphin Square – written with Dan Smith – the authors detail the role of van Straubenzee in the abuse of children. It is contained in one of the two chapters which have been ignored by the British. The authors described van Straubenzee’s role thus:

William van Straubenzee is another name linked to the Square sus­pected of sexual offences against children. David Weeks, the former Westminster Council leader, has described how before being granted his Dolphin Square flat in 1970 he had to be interviewed by the Square’s general manager, a retired colonel. Weeks was confident he would pass muster with the colonel because he knew van Straubenzee, the solicitor for the Dolphin Square Trust and someone who went on to become Conservative MP for Wokingham. Straubenzee had told Weeks that he should mention his name to the colonel. While Straubenzee did not live in the Square himself — he had a grace and favour flat at Lambeth Palace thanks to his involvement with the Church of England — he nonetheless clearly wielded significant influence in the Square as a legal advisor and quasi-gatekeeper. In evidence provided to IICSA by MI5. it was stated: ‘In 1982, M15 received information that suggested that William van Straubenzee engaged in sexual activities with young boys whilst in Northern Ireland [he had been Northern Ireland Minister between 1972 and 1974]. This information was shared with the Cabinet Office, who shared it with the Prime Minister.’ MI5 confirmed that if this intelligence had been received today, under current policy it would be passed to the police. In July 2014, Lord Tebbit, who served in various Cabinet posi­tions under Margaret Thatcher, appeared on The Andrew Marr Show and answered questions related to allegations of historical abuse. Tebbit acknowledged that ‘there may well have been’ a ‘big political cover-up’ of abuse in the 1980s that needed to be understood in the context of the ‘atmosphere of the times’.”

Carl Beech, the plant who derailed the opportunity to expose VIP sex abuse properly.

In recent times, the establishment in Britain has used the Carl Beech scandal to try to convince the world there was no VIP abuse in the UK. Among a slew of deceitful claims, Beech maintained he had been abused by Ted Heath and that children were murdered by a gang of VIP abusers.

Both these assertions were lies.

There is evidence that Beech was paid by those still involved in the protection of the paedophile gang – most likely MI5 – to make these absurd allegations. The plan was to expose him as a liar later and bring other survivors of sex abuse with real evidence into disrepute.

Beech was certainly paid massive amounts of money by unknown benefactors. He was setting up a life in Scandinavia with his fortune when he was arrested.

The British press – especially the Daily Mail – now maintain that Heath could not have been an abuser because Beech said he was. They perpetuate the lie that Beech was the sole source of an allegation against Heath. In reality, a thorough and wholly reliable investigation was conducted by the Wiltshire police. See: Not just Ted Heath: British Establishment paedophilia and its links to Ireland

Beech also claimed that he had been abused by Jimmy Savile. If we are to apply the Daily Mail logic about the innocence of Heath, then it follows that Jimmy Savile must be innocent too. See also: Carl Beech and the ‘Useful idiots’ at the BBC. The incompetence of the BBC has now made it a pawn in the cover-up of VIP sex abuse. The darkest forces in MI5 and MI6 are the true beneficiaries of its ineptitude.

Danczuk and Smith do not go as far as to suggest Beech was a deliberate plant sent to poison the truth but they do argue that:

The moment that Carl Beech’s untruths were labelled ‘credible and true’ by the police responsible for investigating them, an unpalatable but significant strand of the Dolphin Square story was skewed, perhaps forever. There was, all the evidence suggests, never an organised network of ‘VIP paedophiles’ plotting the murders of children. But there were, it is fair to conclude from a wealth of evidence, powerful individuals who did abuse children in Dolphin’s Square and who got away with it because of who they were and who they knew: in other words, they abused because they knew they could.

The Dolphin Square book is one around which there is a ‘buzz’. As one of the most interesting publications to emerge this year, it was never going to be ignored. Hence, the mainstream press in Britain simply made a slight correction to the course they normally follow (i.e. ignoring an unpalatable truth completely) and on this occasion simply ignored the part of the story embarrassing to the Establishment. No press baron need fear he will be taken off the short list for honours from Buckingham Palace.

The real importance of the book is that it will reach a large number of readers who will have their eyes opened to the core fact that child abuse took place in Britain and was covered up.

